• Jan Alvey has recently joined the Progressive Sports Therapy team as an occupational therapist. She graduated from Belmont in 1999 with a degree in occupational therapy. Jan has practiced occupational therapy for over 20 years. She specializes in outpatient therapy for patients of all ages. Jan is a yoga instructor and teaches swimming. Her passion for physical health brings a great therapy perspective to our clinic.
• Nathan Ladd recently joined our team here at Progressive Sports Therapy and Rehab. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1995 with his degree in physical therapy. Nathan offers over 25 years of experience; he specializes in home health geriatric care and dry needling.
• Kyle Culbreth has been appointed as the new agency manager with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Insurance at Hancock County Farm Bureau. Culbreth's appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.
Prior to this announcement, Culbreth served as an insurance agent in the Edmonson County Farm Bureau office for the past five years.
In his new position, Culbreth will be calling on the residents of Hancock County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will also manage the daily operations of the staff at the Hancock County Farm Bureau office located at 445 Hawes Blvd., Hawesville, KY 42348, and can be reached by phone at 270-927-6642.
Culbreth joins a well-established network of approximately 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth's 120 counties. Farm Bureau markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner's and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.
The insurance services are affiliated with Hancock County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. Farm Bureau members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.
To learn more about the Hancock County office of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, visit kyfb.com/Hancock/Insurance/.
The spring issue of The Land Report lists Kurtz Auction & Realty as one of the nation’s top land auction firms.
The company was listed among those selling between $50 and $100 million worth of land in 2019.
John Kurtz, the company's CEO, told the magazine, "While commodity prices are still the basis for cropland values, private and institutional investors have added stability and support for land prices."
The Land Report calls itself "the magazine of the American Land Owner."
Kurtz has 25 associates in offices in Owensboro, Evansville and Elizabethtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.