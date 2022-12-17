Joseph B. Keller, CPA, CMA has been named managing shareholder/president of Alexander & Company CPAs PSC. The firm was founded by E.T. Alexander in 1921. Keller joined the firm in 1989 and became a shareholder in 2004, and serves as the director of the firm’s audit and assurance department. He has extensive experience in audits, and reviews of governmental entities, federal programs, nonprofit organizations and businesses.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

