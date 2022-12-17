Joseph B. Keller, CPA, CMA has been named managing shareholder/president of Alexander & Company CPAs PSC. The firm was founded by E.T. Alexander in 1921. Keller joined the firm in 1989 and became a shareholder in 2004, and serves as the director of the firm’s audit and assurance department. He has extensive experience in audits, and reviews of governmental entities, federal programs, nonprofit organizations and businesses.
Latest News
- Creating a buzz: Beech Grove family's bees pollinating almonds in California
- Carrico finding success as a painter
- Real Estate Transfers December 17, 2022
- Business Licenses December 17, 2022
- Bankruptcies December 17, 2022
- Building Permits December 17, 2022
- PEOPLE IN BUSINESS
- Perfect gift from the heart of God
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- 83rd annual Christmas parade sticks to tradition (2)
- Support local businesses on Small Business Saturday (1)
- Bill proposes cell phone ban while driving (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Dec. 11, 2022 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 27, 2022 (1)
- OHS falls in state semis (1)
- Trump is unfit to ever hold office again (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 20, 2022 (1)
- Police Reports: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 (1)
- Real Estate Transfers December 3, 2022 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.