Mitch Settle, senior vice president of Baird Financial Advisors in Owensboro, has been named one of Kentucky’s top financial advisers by two national business magazines.
Forbes ranked him at No. 3 in its Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Kentucky.
And Barron’s ranked him at No. 6.
Forbes said its rankings are based on industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.
Barron’s rankings, it said, are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.
