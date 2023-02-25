Jayla C. Burgess has joined Riney Hancock CPAs PSC as a Staff I Accountant in the Audit and Assurance Services Division. Prior to joining Riney Hancock CPAs, she worked for a healthcare accounting firm in Frankfort, Kentucky. Burgess is currently studying for the certified public accountant exam. She has experience with auditing non-profit organizations, governmental entities, and utilities.
Burgess graduated magna cum laude from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in accounting with departmental honors and a bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Management with departmental honors in Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.