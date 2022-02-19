For the sixth time in the last seven years Chuck Brown and the Owensboro main branch team were recognized as being one of Truist Bank’s top branches. Brown has been with Truist (formerly BB&T) for 25-plus years. This year’s Best of the Best Gala will be a four-day celebration held in Phoenix, Arizona in March. The Truist Performance Awards is an exclusive recognition program designed to honor the outstanding efforts of Truist’s top performers. Recipients are teammates who go above and beyond expectations to inspire and positively impact people’s lives, provide a distinctive client experience and help build the premier financial institution in the country. These teammates are recognized as the top 1% performers across a 17 state footprint and over 2,800 branches.
