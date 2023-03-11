Michelle Cecil is currently an investment support specialist II, assistant vice president for Truist and supports three investment managers. Michelle’s prior role with Truist was as a fiduciary support specialist for two years, and her overall banking experience expands over 22 years, with 17 years with Truist.
Cecil has certificates of completion from the American Bankers Association in basic administration duties of a trustee and introduction to trust products and services. Cecil has also been the recipient of the Olympian award during her career with Truist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.