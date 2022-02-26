The Daviess County Water District Board of Commissioners conducted a national search to fill the position of general manager. The commissioners hired Brent Wigginton to begin with the water district on March 1, 2022. Wigginton served as city administrator for the city of Lewisport, Kentucky for 15 years and has 21 years experience as a water and wastewater operator. He also serves as chairman of Kenergy’s Board of Directors. Wigginton is excited to join the employees of our local water district to serve the community of Daviess County. Wiggington will replace current general manager, William G. Higdon, who has announced his retirement for December 2022 after 38 years with the water district. Wigginton will work alongside Higdon until his retirement.
People in Business
Don Wilkins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Rooted in Faith: Christian Dental Clinic provides free care for community's needy
- Meta Crystal features the metaphysical
- Building Permits Feb. 26, 2022
- Business Licenses
- Bankruptcies
- Real Estate Transfers Feb. 26, 2022
- Ventures with Variety: Vendor malls provide opportunity for those willing to work at it
- MI POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 26, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Man charged in shooting, hitting officer with vehicle (2)
- Local foundation raises awareness of eating disorders (1)
- Bill requiring an SRO on every school campus passes House committee (1)
- Beshear takes action to halt surge in vehicle property taxes (1)
- Housing market not a bubble, Realtors, bankers say (1)
- He slept with 10,000 people? 10 celebrity intimate confessions that will blow your mind (1)
- No. 23 Murray State set to play with 1st ranking since 2015 (1)
- DCPS uses donation for new vision screener (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.