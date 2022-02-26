Brent Wigginton

Brent Wigginton

 By Don Wilkins Messenger-Inquirer

The Daviess County Water District Board of Commissioners conducted a national search to fill the position of general manager. The commissioners hired Brent Wigginton to begin with the water district on March 1, 2022. Wigginton served as city administrator for the city of Lewisport, Kentucky for 15 years and has 21 years experience as a water and wastewater operator. He also serves as chairman of Kenergy’s Board of Directors. Wigginton is excited to join the employees of our local water district to serve the community of Daviess County. Wiggington will replace current general manager, William G. Higdon, who has announced his retirement for December 2022 after 38 years with the water district. Wigginton will work alongside Higdon until his retirement.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

