Hillary LeClere at Progressive Sports Therapy has completed a pelvic floor Level I course from the Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute.
She is certified to treat incontinence, pelvic pain, postpartum complications, prolapse and utilize biofeedback to improve muscular function.
John Gleason has been promoted to vice president of community development at Wendell Foster.
He had been director of community outreach, where he conducted the “Respect Starts Now!” program and directed the Wendell Foster Half Marathon.
Gleason has been at Wendell Foster since May 2017.
His new role includes identifying and developing community awareness and financial resources.
General responsibilities will include fundraising, donor relations, public information, education and marketing.
