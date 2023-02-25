Jazmine M. Skelton, CPA, recently joined Alexander & Company CPAs as a senior accountant in the audit and assurance services division. Prior to joining Alexander & Company CPAs, she was a CFO in the construction industry and a senior audit staff member with Kemper CPA Group in Evansville. Jazmine graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting and finance.
Rachel L. Buckles, MBA, recently joined Alexander & Company CPAs as a staff accountant in the audit and assurance services and the tax services divisions. Prior to joining Alexander & Company CPAs, she was a scholarship coordinator with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College. Rachel graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.