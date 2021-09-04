Sam Cartwright
Progressive Sports Therapy is proud of the addition to our PST outpatient in the home team, Sam Cartwright, DPT, CSCS, cert-MST.
Sam graduated from the University of Evansville with a doctorate in physical therapy.
He has practiced in Nevada, Indiana, and now Kentucky! Sam has experience in orthopedics, sports rehab, and home health settings with a passion to help patients understand their pain and return to what they love doing.
He lives with his wife and daughter in Jasper, Indiana and will be treating at Progressive’s Philpot location and for PST outpatient in the home.
