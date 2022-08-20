• Alexander & Company CPAs PSC have recently named Andy Roberts, CPA, as a shareholder. Roberts has more than 17 years of experience in public accounting, and is primarily involved with tax compliance and planning. He provides a full range of tax services to small and medium size businesses and individuals and works with a variety of industries and professions.
He is a graduate of Brescia University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a master’s in business management.
