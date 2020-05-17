Harrison Bryant has returned to Owensboro as director of customer engagement for the hotels owned by his family’s Malcolm Bryant Corp.
Madison Silvert, corporation president, said Bryant will be responsible for outside sales and group sales for the Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown/Waterfront and the Hampton Inn Owensboro-South.
He will also be developing “meaningful engagement with customers to create lasting experiences.”
Bryant, who has been artistic coordinator for the Nashville Symphony, said, “Obviously, the hospitality business is in my blood, but so is Owensboro. The Hampton Inn & Suites and the Hampton Inn are important assets for Owensboro. For many of our local companies, and for our visitors, these hotels are the first impression someone has of our community. That person might be a recruit for a job, a new business contact, or a future resident. We want our guest’s experience to be special.”
Silvert said, “He is exactly the kind of person you want handling your events, your business meetings or that special VIP. He is so dedicated to Owensboro and its success. We are fortunate to have him represent our company and our Owensboro hotels.”
