Drew Watson, CFP, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Owensboro, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Watson was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.
Watson is part of Align Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Watson graduated from University of Notre Dame with a degree in finance. Watson has 28 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
As a private wealth advisor, Watson provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Drew Watson or his staff at 270-684-8424, visit the office at 2708 New Hartford Road or check out his website at www.ameripriseadvisors.com/william.a.watson.
