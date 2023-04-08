Drew Watson, CFP, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Owensboro, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Watson was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

