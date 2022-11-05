Robert F. Kuphal, owner of Robert F. Kuphal CPA, recently received his 25-year pin from the Kentucky CPA Society. He passed the exam in Illinois in 1977. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Mankato, and an MBA from DuPaul University in Chicago.
