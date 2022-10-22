Shannon Raines, financial advisor at Baird Private Wealth Management, recently earned the Certified Financial Planner professional certification, which is the highest standard of excellence in the field of personal financial planning.
As a CFP professional, Raines offers financial planning services incorporating a holistic view of her clients’ financial and personal circumstances.
She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in finance from the University of Kentucky and earned a master of business administration from Murray State University.
• Timely Chitate has joined Robert F. Kuphal, CPA as a staff accountant.
Chitate has a BBA and MBA in accounting from Andrews University and completed the Federal Taxation I & II at the University of Illinois-Urbana. She has also completed courses in federal taxation, Excel Skills for Business and Presentation and Power Point Designing.
