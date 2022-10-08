Following the 2022 annual meeting of the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying, James R. Riney was appointed to the 2022-2023 Committee on Examinations for Professional Engineers and designated as vice chair. Subsequently, Riney was appointed as Exam Development Committee Chair for the Professional Surveyors Examinations Committee and the Professional Surveyor PAKS Committee through 2023.
Riney has been involved at various levels of the national examination development and served numerous Task Force positions for the National Council for over two decades. He served as both a licensed professional engineer and a licensed professional surveyor for the former HRG, PLLC Land Surveying and Engineering firm prior to retirement in 2021. He previously served on the Kentucky State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors for several terms.
