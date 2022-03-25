Karen Pannell and Amelia Jones of TheCanDo Crew@RoseRealty were awarded the highest level of service achievement in the real estate industry, Quality Service Certified Platinum. The award is in recognition of earning 100% client service satisfaction in 2021, as measured by Leading Research Corporation. Quality Service Certified status is the only award in the real estate industry based on independently validated, measurable service results.
Latest News
- Police Reports: Thursday, March 25, 2022
- Red Hot Chilli Pipers to bring 'Bagrock' to Owensboro
- Hospital looks to normalize policies
- Art Guild to celebrate 60th juried exhibition at OMFA
- Ward named ATHENA Award recipient
- Apollo rallies for 10-8 softball win at Catholic
- OPS projecting enrollment increase
- Real Sweet 16 teams didn't match this NCAA bracket
Most Popular
Articles
- Owensboro native touts medical cannabis' benefits
- MI POLICE REPORTS for March 19, 2022
- Divorces March 19, 2022
- Mount Saint Joseph to raze Retreat Center
- Frozen Lounge will feature alcoholic slushies
- Real Estate Transfers March 19, 2022
- Marriage Licenses March 19, 2022
- Police Reports: Thursday, March 24, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.