Karen Pannell and Amelia Jones of TheCanDo Crew@RoseRealty were awarded the highest level of service achievement in the real estate industry, Quality Service Certified Platinum. The award is in recognition of earning 100% client service satisfaction in 2021, as measured by Leading Research Corporation. Quality Service Certified status is the only award in the real estate industry based on independently validated, measurable service results.

 

