S. John Palmer III, CPA has been promoted to manager in the tax services division and director of technology. He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in economics and a minor in film studies from Western Kentucky University. Palmer attended the University of Kentucky’s College of Law and graduated in 2012. He is also a certified public accountant (CPA). Palmer has experience serving clients in various capacities, including, but not limited to, tax preparation and planning for small businesses, non-profit organizations, trusts, and individuals.
Kelsey M. Mayer, CPA has been promoted to a staff II accountant in the tax services and audit and assurance services divisions. Prior to joining Riney Hancock CPAs, Mayer was a tax associate with a regional firm. She has experience providing tax services for businesses, individuals, estates and trusts, and non-profit organizations. Mayer is also a certified public accountant (CPA). She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Evansville with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business.
