Progressive Sports Therapy is excited to bring Melanie Lindauer, OTR, to our outpatient team. Lindauer graduated from Belmont University’s occupational therapy program, and has a certification for neuro developmental treatments, which specializes her to treat stroke and traumatic brain injury patients with advanced techniques. She has 17 years of experience and is accustomed to hard work. Lindauer’s family has a dairy farm in Ferdinand, Indiana.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.