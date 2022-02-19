Progressive Sports Therapy is excited to bring Melanie Lindauer, OTR, to our outpatient team. Lindauer graduated from Belmont University’s occupational therapy program, and has a certification for neuro developmental treatments, which specializes her to treat stroke and traumatic brain injury patients with advanced techniques. She has 17 years of experience and is accustomed to hard work. Lindauer’s family has a dairy farm in Ferdinand, Indiana.
