The Eric Group’s Ross Tichenor has been promoted to systems tech and crew leader.
In this vital position, Ross leads the team at venues and events and is responsible for deploying and operating professional, audio, lighting, and video systems. Ross is also certified in APEX hydraulic stage deployment.
Additionally, Ross is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in audio production and engineering, with a certificate in media communications, from Full Sail University.
Ross said, “I love seeing people excited about the concerts we help provide. Seeing people dance and enjoy their evening brings me my greatest joy.
“I also love talking to all the musicians we come across.
“Running ideas by them and getting their thoughts on artists they love is an incredible experience for me.”
Ross’ professional experience and expertise, combined with his “make it happen” attitude, makes Ross a valuable team leader for The Eric Group.
