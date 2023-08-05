The Eric Group’s Ross Tichenor has been promoted to systems tech and crew leader.

In this vital position, Ross leads the team at venues and events and is responsible for deploying and operating professional, audio, lighting, and video systems. Ross is also certified in APEX hydraulic stage deployment.

 

