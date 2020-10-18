Jamie Johnson has been named business coach at the Owensboro office of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center.
The Owensboro native has worked for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, the Owensboro Convention Center and Marshall Ventures during the past decade.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western Kentucky University and is a graduate of the Leadership Owensboro Class of 2013.
She has served as a director of Girls Incorporated and Owensboro Dance Theatre.
Johnson and her husband, Logan, have two sons.
Her new role will include providing one-on-one business coaching, training workshops, market research, loan packaging help, assistance with financial projections and information needed to make informed business decisions.
• Halie Russelburg at Progressive Sports Therapy, 1605 Scherm Road, has successfully completed a continuing education course on high power laser therapy in the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders, demonstrating theoretical understanding of high power laser and the science behind its therapeutic effects.
She treats patients in the company’s outpatient clinic on Scherm Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.