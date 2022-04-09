Perennial flowering plants provide the garden with interesting textures and flowers at different times of the year. Returning year to year is a characteristic of these plants. A key is to plant various perennials that bloom at different time during the seasons. Perennials for full sun and shade are listed.
A favorite easy-to-grow perennial is Dianthus “Feuerhexe” (“Firewitch”) with bright pink flowers in the spring. Well-drained soil and full sun are preferred as it forms a mat sending up its fragrant blossoms.
“Feuerhexe” gracefully spreads over retaining walls and on sloped areas. It requires little care and tolerates drought and humidity once established. This plant reblooms many times as long as the seed pods are continually removed.
Lungwort, Pulmonaria, has attractively spotted leaves and prefers the shade. Funnel-shaped, drooping flowers appear in early spring. Flower buds are a shade of pink, which open into a shade of blue.
Some cultivars may have white or coral-red flowers without turning blue. After the plants bloom, the leaves create visual interest for the rest of the year. The irregularly shaped spots are gray to white on a green background.
Depending on the cultivar, plant height ranges from 12 to 20 inches with an equal spread. Lungwort is a good plant to use in combination with hostas. Lungwort performs best if it has adequate moisture throughout the year.
Cranesbill, Geranium “Gerwat” (Rozanne), is an attention getter. It forms a 20-inch tall mound of violet-blue flowers with purple violet veins and small white centers. The flowers are 1.5 inches in diameter.
The leaves are deeply cut and green. This plant shows heat tolerance through non-stop flowering from May until frost. Occasionally, in the hottest part of the summer, cranesbill may stop blooming for a short period of time.
“Gerwat” is happiest in part afternoon shade with moisture available. This cranesbill is a very nice cultivar for patio planters, hanging baskets, borders, and cottage gardens.
Bergenia or pigsqueak, Bergenia cordifolia, is another perennial for shady areas. This plant prefers partial shade and moist soil conditions. The pink or red colored flowers are produced in clusters on top of thick stalks and appear in the spring.
The large, glossy, and thick evergreen leaves turn red or bronze during the winter. The interesting winter foliage is a bonus for this plant. Bergenia ranges from 1 to 2 feet in height.
For a garden in the shade, Chinese astilbe, Astilbe chinensis var. pumila, is attractive with tiny, lilac-pink flowers packed into an upright branched flower stalk in a plume-like manner. It blooms in early summer.
The flower stalk rises 1 foot above the delicate looking dark green, fern-like leaves. As long as the soil is kept moist, it will remain charming throughout the growing season. It is a good ground cover at 8 to 10 inches tall in borders, shade gardens, rock gardens along pond or stream banks, and woodland areas.
Use Phlox paniculata “Robert Poore” when needing a tall plant in a garden in full sun. Tall phlox grows 4 to 5 feet high. “Robert Poore” blooms in early summer in beautiful clusters of deep magenta. This cultivar is mildew resistant but needs good air circulation and plenty of moisture. It may require staking.
Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) performs best in full sun and well-drained soil. It has small, lavender-blue flowers beginning in August. The tubular flowers appear along 12- to 15-inch stems that are produced above the foliage.
The height of the plant may range from 3 to 5 feet tall. The gray-white foliage and the long period of bloom make this plant very desirable. Also, the foliage can add winter interest to the garden. If the foliage is left over the winter in the garden, it should be cut back in the spring.
Showy sedum (Sedum spectabile) is a unique perennial for fall bloom. The foliage is thick and fleshy. The leaves are silvery-green in color. Plant height ranges from 18 to 24 inches tall and has a mound growth habit.
The 3- to 6-inch wide flower heads form at the end of the stems. The flower colors available are red, pink, and ivory-white. Showy sedum flowers attract butterflies, which gather nectar from the blossoms.
The flowers can be used fresh or dried in floral arrangements. This low-maintenance plant needs well-drained soil to avoid rotting. Showy sedum will grow in full sun or light shade.
Japanese anemone, Anemone x hybrida, blooms in late summer and fall. This plant prefers well-drained soil and tolerates partial shade. The foliage forms a low-growing mound, which may reach about 12 inches in height depending on the cultivar.
The tall flower stems allow the blossoms to gracefully tower over the foliage and give a light, airy feeling to the landscape.
During flowering, the plant height may range from 2 to 4 feet depending on the cultivar. The flower stems contain several blossoms per stem. Flower colors include white, pink, and rose. Two good cultivars of Japanese anemone are September Charm and Honorine Jobert.
For more information about beautiful flowering perennial plants for your garden, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette”s Tips:To find the plants described in the article, look locally first. Local nurseries and garden centers may carry these plants. The next place to look is in catalogs and through websites. Also, watch for plant sales held by garden clubs and the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
