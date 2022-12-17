The aroma of freshly brewed coffee wafted around me and the sweet smell of donuts tempted my taste buds.
There was a chill in the air as I sat behind the table on a college campus, offering free breakfast to any who wanted to partake. The student worker and I had lively conversation, greeting folks as they approached.
We had positioned signs around the campus, letting everyone know of the free food fare. It was very interesting watching the students’ reactions to our offerings. They were so excited and so appreciative.
There is just something about free stuff, especially when folks are truly desiring what is being given. Everyone received what they came seeking. There was no digging for money or walking away empty handed. No surprises. They were not expecting to pay because the signs on the sidewalk told them all they needed to know…FREE.
Sometimes, however, free is a surprise. It is a blessing that comes along when least expected, yet most appreciated. I experienced one of these moments recently.
The meal was over, clean-up had begun. Three other ladies and I were working and talking and deliberating over tasks that needed to be tackled. As we worked, other women filtered in and soon we found ourselves just sitting and chatting.
One lady launched into a tale and I soon realized she was quite the storyteller. The laughter that invaded the room was priceless. The more she talked, the more we laughed. This free gift of merriment was wonderfully received by all.
Life does not afford us much without requiring some sort of compensation.
So, when free stuff comes along many folks react in one of two ways. They readily accept or readily reject. Some struggle with free. It is not the norm. It can be uncomfortable. We are accustomed to paying our way.
But, guess what? Sometimes we don’t have to pay our own way. Sometimes another person is willing to pay for us. My daughter took me to lunch the other day, her treat. I accepted.
I purchased a movie ticket for my son a few weeks ago. He was happy to let me.
A nice woman gave me items she no longer needed, to help fill a need I had. Though I offered, more than once, she wouldn’t accept payment.
She gave freely. I wanted to insist she take my money. I didn’t though, because I know there is joy in giving. When one gives and one accepts, both are blessed.
Scripture talks about gifts.
In the book of Matthew, chapter seven, Jesus speaks of His Heavenly Father and how He gives good gifts. Also, James 1:17 tells us that “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.”
I have been so blessed over the years by God’s generosity.
A friend dropping by for a visit.
A check in the mail. A child’s hug.
Someone paying for my meal in a drive-thru line.
His comforting presence during difficult days.
His gentle, “No, child” when I want what I want even though it would not serve me best.
He gives freely and generously. And the very best Gift He has ever given cost Him everything.
Jesus. A Gift from the heart of God. A gift, once relinquished, that surely broke the Father’s heart into pieces.
How could He? Why would He?
He created the whole world, but didn’t want it without us. He wanted us in it, with Him.
But, He knew we would be a handful. Messy. Unruly. Yet, still. He breathed life into us.
And He was right. We are messy and unruly.
He wrapped Himself in flesh, in order to love us the only way we would understand, by becoming one of us. Then He did the unthinkable. He stepped in between us and death.
I have seen a picture depicting Christ on the cross, reaching up to hold His Abba’s hand, while at the same time, reaching down to hold our hand. It is a very powerful image. It is a powerful Truth.
Jesus bridges the gap between us and the Father.
Oh, that we would all receive what He so freely offers. Love. Redemption. A life so beautiful we cannot comprehend. Joy so immeasurable we cannot define. Peace so perfect we cannot imagine.
Unwrap the wonder, this Christmas season, of a new life in Christ. Accept the Best Gift ever given, straight from the heart of God…Jesus.
Visit Julie at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.
