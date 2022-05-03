Ten years ago on St. Patrick’s Day, Livermore resident David Martin attended a performance at The Miller House where his future wife, Margaret Rose Martin, was playing trumpet.
“When our eyes met, there was something there,” David Martin said.
“It was love at first sight,” Margaret Rose Martin said.
Shortly after, Margaret Rose Martin became a Livermore resident herself and the couple will celebrate their seven-year wedding anniversary this coming Halloween.
Originally born in Greenville and lived in Central City, David Martin, 44, moved to McLean County when he was about 2 years old. It was where his journey in music expanded after getting a surprise gift from his parents when he was 12.
“I was walking home from school and I was walking by my room and I could hear something banging and there it was — a used drum set that my parents had bought me,” David Martin said. “They were standing there smiling and so happy to give it to me, and that set the path.”
Finding inspiration from MTV programs like “120 Minutes,” “Alternative Nation” and “Headbangers Ball,” David Martin began diving into the alternative music scene listening to records from acts such as Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Soundgarden; noting that “1991 was a very pivotal year for music.”
“I went, ‘I want to play like that,’ ” David Martin said.
Born as Margaret Rose Whitt, the 39 year-old grew up in Lubbock, Texas and was thrusted into music rather quickly, being raised by a father who had experiences in the musical theatre realm and gracing their home by “pickin’ around on a banjo and did something he called ‘personal cover music.’ ”
“He set up a whole karaoke studio for himself in our back room,” Margaret Rose Martin said. “He was always trying to get us to sing with him. The singing was ever-present … and he’s really my influence on what music that kind of drives me still.”
Margaret Rose Martin continued to find joy in music, picking up the trumpet during her time in junior high at the age of 12.
David Martin put his talents to the test by joining the band program at Livermore Elementary School before joining the marching band at McLean County High School; all the while starting to play music with peers that were in line with his musical tastes.
His first group was a duo where he and his friend and guitarist, Joshua Emery, would cover Black Sabbath, Green Day and Ozzy Osbourne tunes, which proved to be significant in David Martin’s life.
“He played the first notes to ‘Sweet Leaf’ by Black Sabbath and it just blew me away,” David Martin said. “And then ‘Iron Man’ and that was it. I was like, ‘I’m gonna do this for as long as I can.’ ”
After the duo went their separate ways, David Martin met musicians from Owensboro and formed the group Subliminal Brown, which became a popular band performing in the ‘90s local scene, making appearances at Chautauqua Park, the International Bar-B-Q Festival and was included on their first three albums.
After Subliminal Brown and a stint with the group Underground Vibe, David Martin took a break from the band scene to focus on starting a family and raising his son, Taylor, in his early 20s but continued to keep up his music chops playing drums for a local church for nine years before deciding to take a break all together for about two years.
After graduating from Lubbock High School, Margaret Rose Martin and some friends went on a “group manifest destiny” and made their way out to the Austin music scene performing at a weekly open mic where she showed off her horn and vocal skills.
The group, known as Jabarvy, stayed in Austin for 10 years, performing at South by Southwest (SXSW), were employed as the house band at the bar Friends on Friday and Saturday nights, released two albums and even shared the stage with some familiar names in music.
“Gary Clark, Jr. actually opened for us every Friday,” Margaret Rose Martin said.
After the birth of her daughter Scarlet, Margaret Rose Martin moved to the Friendly Village community with her and Scarlet’s father and stalled the music for about a year-and-a-half.
While both their previous marriages did not last, it was their chance meeting at The Miller House in 2012 where they both got a second shot at love when Margaret Rose Martin re-entered the music scene as part of the The ‘Boro Band, a group that David Martin was familiar with.
Margaret Rose Martin recalled seeing David Martin walk in smiling before starting the group’s first set and made brief conversation. But it was during the intermission that Margaret Rose Martin went to ask David Martin about his plans for the rest of the evening.
While David Martin had thoughts of seeing another group perform in the area, Margaret Rose Martin convinced him to stay.
“From the very first day, he’s been very good at following directions,” Margaret Rose Martin laughed.
Both admit that it took a couple months before they found their way back to each other before having their first official date at one of Andy Brasher’s open mic nights at The Boiler Room; Brasher eventually became the officiant at their wedding.
Eventually, the pair became group members when David Martin, who was “itching to play music again,” joined the The ‘Boro Band and their first show together at Jax Pub & Subs continued to prove how much they enjoyed each other’s company.
“To meet her and then be on stage with her … we were making eye contact with each other, and I was just having the time of my life,” David Martin said.
“It was pretty exhilarating,” Margaret Rose Martin said. “It was great love.”
Since then, the Martins have performed in Groove Union and the counterpart trio Baby Groove with local musician Jarred Green, and are currently in Hounds and Horns, Vinyl Groove and sit in with the Andy Brasher Band at select shows.
While they brought up the importance of finding balance in their blended family dynamic, David and Margaret Rose Martin have nothing but positive experiences working together in music.
“We’re best friends,” David Martin said.
“We’ve just always been a pretty good team,” Margaret Rose Martin said. “As far as I’m concerned, we like being together.”
The music has even trickled down to Taylor, currently 20, who dabbles in guitar, and Scarlet, now 13, who discovered she has perfect pitch and is wanting to come out to watch the pair play out.
At home, David and Margaret Rose Martin continue to practice trumpet and percussion parts for upcoming shows together and highlight the value of each other’s professionalism and talents both in and out of the spotlight.
“It’s fun seeing her because, you know, the trumpet is very unique in this area. So to see her get up on stage … and kill it,” David Martin said. “It’s nice being there and seeing her do that.”
“Even now, I love playing with him because he’s reliable,” Margaret Rose Martin said. “I just know that I never have to worry about the drummer.”
While David and Margaret Rose Martin admit they took a slight pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are slowly getting themselves back out there because of what music offers them.
“I won’t lie; I just love feeling like a rock star,” David Martin said. “Those few hours on stage, all the other problems go away and you get to interact and get other people (to) feel better and happy just for a brief moment in time.”
“It’s just the opportunity to engage with people,” Margaret Rose Martin said. “I really don’t experience that joy in any other place the way that I do when we’re out playing shows.”
Margaret Rose Martin also feels that she has a responsibility in the music industry to be “confident and available to girls and women and let them know that they can be themselves” and not have to follow a “cookie-cutter” image.
“You have to project that it’s OK and not be scared and not be embarrassed,” Margaret Rose Martin said.
You can catch David and Margaret Rose Martin with the rest of Vinyl Groove this weekend at “Spring Fling” from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the McLean County Public Library in Livermore.
