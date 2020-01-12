If you ever need to go to the emergency room, 3 a.m. is a good time.
Or at least it was on Wednesday.
I woke up in the middle of the night feeling dizzy, like my brain was moving inside my head.
Of course it wasn’t, but that’s the way it felt.
And also like I was falling.
Nothing was hurting.
But the dizziness wasn’t going away.
So I woke my wife and she took me to the emergency room.
The waiting room was empty and they took me back to an examining room, had my shirt off, a gown on and were attaching electrodes to my chest before my wife could park the car and get back.
Now, that’s service.
My blood pressure was a little higher than normal.
But I suspect going to the emergency room in the middle of the night had something to do with that.
They had me sign a couple of forms.
I told them my handwriting is always that bad.
It’s not connected to whatever this is.
They took five vials of blood for testing.
Everything was fine.
I wasn’t having a heart attack, stroke or seizure, the doctor said.
Maybe it was dehydration or muscle spasms, he said.
Drink plenty of fluids, he said, and get some rest.
We were back home by 5:30 a.m., which is pretty fast service.
I had to take a day off last week to work Saturday, so I stayed home, drank water and rested.
Of course, when you drink a lot of water, you’re heading to the bathroom every half hour.
Which is not fun when you’re dizzy.
But by afternoon, I was feeling better.
And by Thursday, when I’m writing this, I feel about 95% normal.
I was walking OK, but I was carrying a cane as a security blanket and using it to lean on when I stand still.
But mostly I was working the telephone and sitting at my computer Thursday.
My annual physical is coming up Monday.
So I’ll do a follow up then.
But I’ve gotta say, I had the best service anyone could ask for in the emergency room.
3 a.m. is the time to go.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
