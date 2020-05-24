Social media today is filled with people complaining that their rights are being violated when they’re asked to wear a mask to protect others — in case they have coronavirus and don’t know it.
“My body. My choice” is one of the rallying cries.
They’re patriots, in their eyes.
They’re defending freedom.
The thing is, people don’t like change.
Even if it’s designed to save lives — their own and/or others.
Remember seatbelts?
A couple of decades ago they were going to destroy our freedom.
Too much government, we said.
Heck, I probably said it too.
The first time I saw a seatbelt — the old lap belts, not the shoulder harnesses — was in the 1962 Pontiac Tempest we bought in 1967.
I wore it for a while because it was a novelty.
Then, I stopped.
Too much trouble.
In the ’80s, there always seemed to be a mandatory seatbelt law on the agenda every time the Kentucky General Assembly met.
And “freedom fighters” always kept it from being passed.
Until 1994, when it finally became law on July 15.
At the time, only 44% of Kentuckians were using them.
By then, I had started wearing one when I was driving out of town at highway speeds.
But, in town, not so much.
When it became a choice of wearing it or paying a fine, I wore it.
I can’t say that it saved my life.
I’ve never been in a serious accident, thankfully.
But I feel a little safer with it on.
Especially now that I’m old.
I’m not sure that that cloth mask that I wear in public is going to keep me from getting any virus that might be out there.
But they say it will keep me from infecting someone else if I should have coronavirus and not know it.
And, to me, that’s worth a little discomfort.
Seatbelts didn’t destroy my freedom.
Neither will a mask.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.