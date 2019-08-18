A few weeks ago, I drove by a lemonade stand in a residential neighborhood.
A couple of kids were trying to sell lemonade, like kids did in the old black-and-white movies.
But traffic was moving steadily past them.
There was no good place to stop.
Just think what it would have been like if they had to buy a business license.
That would really have cut into profits.
I mention that because in June, according to Governing.com, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill preventing local governments from requiring children to have a license to sell lemonade on private property.
The site said that bill was inspired by an incident where police in one Texas city shut down a lemonade stand run by two sisters under the age of 10 because they didn't have a permit.
Governing.com said that's an example of how states are beginning to pull back on the number of occupations that are required to have licenses and permits.
In the 1950s, it said, 5% of jobs required a license.
Today, it's more like 25%.
Now, some are thinking that requiring "expensive and unnecessary training and licenses for everyone from cosmetologists to yoga instructors" is hurting the economy.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the site said, vetoed bills to license genetic counselors, sports agents and managers of homeowners' associations.
But obviously there are occupations that require a certain level of skill.
And there needs to be a way to ensure that the person is qualified to do the work.
My father was an electrician.
And he often had to repair work done by unqualified people -- work that could have resulted in fires.
What issues like this need is common sense.
Is a license really needed?
Or is this just a way to increase the state's revenue?
