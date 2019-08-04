"Well, I see ol' Moscow Mitch don't want to make our 'lections more secure," Albino Alice the barber said as she trimmed what was left of Possum's hair at Axe's True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe. "Guess he likes the help the Rooskies give him."
"Don't call him that," Possum said. "He don't like it. And besides the Russians ain't interferin' in our 'lections. That's all fake news."
"Christopher Wray, Trump's own FBI director, said and I quote, 'The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections'," Alice said.
"Did you hear him say it?" Possum asked. "More of them lame-stream media lies. Russians ain't doin' nuthin'."
"Bet you and Mitch'll sing a different tune if they help the Democrats this time," Alice said.
"Why would they wanna do that?" Possum asked. "Democrats don't like 'em."
"Better dead than red," Alice hissed. "You remember when folks said that?"
"Good Lord, have mercy, please," Axe sighed as he leaned against the counter, sipping his coffee. "I don't think I can take another year of this."
"It ain't never gonna end," Bubba said. "Whoever wins next year, the other side is gonna continue attackin' 'em."
"I reckon," Axe said. "Trump could cure cancer and the folks who hate him would still hate him. He could rape a nun on live TV and them that love him would still love him."
"Yeah," Bubba said. "I miss the days when arguin' about politics was fun."
"Was you callin' me a Commie?" Possum asked. "I ain't no Commie."
"Then, why is red the Republican color?" Alice asked. "Tell me that."
"It's the blood of patriots," Possum said.
"I'm gonna have to get me a liquor license if I have to lissen to this another year," Axe sighed.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
