Apathy is always the hardest thing to beat on Election Day.
Even if it's not on the ballot.
People say things like "I don't like either of them," "They're all crooked," and "Doesn't matter."
They stay home and then complain about the results.
The record books say that Donald Trump won Kentucky in the 2016 presidential race.
But the record books are wrong.
Yes, he got 1.2 million votes to 628,854 for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
But apathy really won.
Kentucky had 3.3 million registered voters in 2016.
And 1.4 million didn't bother to vote.
These days, we know that "my vote won't mean anything" is a lie.
In the primary in 2015, Agriculture Commissioner Jamie Comer was expected to be the Republican nominee for governor.
And political newcomer Matt Bevin beat him by 83 votes.
Daviess County had 85 precincts that year.
If just one more person in each precinct who supported Comer had gone to the polls that Tuesday, Comer would have won by two votes.
And, last fall, Democrat Jim Glenn beat incumbent state Rep. DJ Johnson, a Republican, by one vote in the race to fill the 13th District seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
Yes, your vote does matter.
Don't forget that Daviess County consolidated voting precincts this year, reducing the number of polling places from 85 to 56.
So, a lot of us will be voting in new places this year.
I know I will.
Make sure you know where to vote.
And then, do it.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.