Axe was sitting in a rocking chair on one end of the porch at Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe.
Albino Alice, the barber, was in a cane-bottom chair on the other end and Bubba was sitting on the steps.
All three were wearing bandanas that covered the lower half of their faces.
“Looks like an old hippie walking down the road,” Axe said. “First human I’ve seen all day since you two got here.”
“That ain’t no hippie,” Bubba said. “That’s jist Possum in bad need of a trim.”
“First bald-headed man I ever seen with a mullet,” Alice said. “I’d like to take some scissors to that mess.”
“Well,” Axe said. “The guvnor says you can start cuttin’ again on May 25. Ain’t said nuthin’ ‘bout restaurants.”
“Gonna be hard to eat with a mask on,” Bubba said. “Gonna be hard to drink too.”
“You guys look like you’re fixin’ to rob a stagecoach,” Possum said.
“Where’s yer mask?” Alice asked.
“Ain’t gonna wear one,” he said. “And that dictator in Frankfort can’t make me.”
“It’ll help keep you from gettin’ infected or maybe bein’ a carrier and bringin’ it home to Panda,” Bubba said.
“This thing ain’t no worse than the flu,” Possum said. “This here’s America. Land of the free and the home of the brave. Gimme liberty.”
“You know the second part of that sentence, don’t you?” Alice asked. “Or gimme death. You’re stupid, Possum. But I don’t wanna drive by yer funeral.”
“They takin’ democracy away from us with them mail-in ballots,” Possum said. “Dumbocrats is gonna stuff them ballot boxes. And you sheepels is gonna let ‘em do it.”
“We gonna have to agree to disagree,” Axe said. “But you can’t hang around here without a mask and sociable distancing.”
“I gotta right...” Possum said.
“So do we,” Axe said. “Come on back when you get a mask or this thing is finally over. Friends don’t let friends infect ‘em.”
Keith Lawrence
