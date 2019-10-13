I've seen some negative posts on Facebook about the city giving developers one last chance to come up with a plan to renovate Gabe's Tower and put it back on the tax rolls.
And I can understand the frustration.
After all, the 13-story silo-shaped building has been empty since 2005.
Kids born that year will be driving in a couple of years.
That's a long time.
There have been plans in the past to restore it as a hotel or other things.
But they've all fallen through.
The city has given developers until 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 to present a feasible, financed plan to restore the building as apartments or whatever.
The problem is that it has only a few parking spots.
And developers would have to buy or lease more from the shopping center next door.
I suspect that after 56 years the tower will eventually fall.
But what if someone has a plan that will work?
Waiting a few more weeks won't hurt anything after all these years.
When I came to Owensboro in January 1972 to interview for a job, the paper put my wife and me up in Gabe's Tower.
It was a beautiful place with a view of the bridge -- when leaves were off the trees.
At the time, it was the tallest building in Kentucky west of Louisville.
It had the first remote-controlled television I'd ever seen.
There was a box on the nightstand with a wire that ran under the carpet and up behind the TV.
You could actually lie in bed, turn on the TV, change channels and all that stuff by remote control.
That was really great back then.
And the restaurant had great food.
But like all things, the hotel eventually went downhill.
Ownership changed several times and it kept going downhill until it finally closed.
Gabe's Tower will probably be a memory before long.
But giving it one last chance before demolition is worth the wait.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
