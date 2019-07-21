When Barry Lee presented his idea of building a giant banjo-shaped Ferris wheel and drop tower downtown to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, someone suggested that there would probably be a lot of nay-sayers.
But I can't remember anything that's happened here in the past 47 years that hasn't had a lot of nay-sayers.
For a lot of people, their first reaction to anything is negative.
When the Executive Inn Rivermont was proposed in the mid-1970s, it wanted liquor sales extended to 2 a.m. -- not just midnight.
You would have thought they were opening a gateway to hell, the way some people talked.
Towne Square Mall was too far out in the country.
The Greenbelt was a waste of tax dollars.
Who needs a paved hiking trail out in the woods?
The RiverPark Center was for "the elites."
Regular folks would never go there.
Smothers Park was a waste of money.
Why, they cut down real trees and put in concrete trees.
Gateway Commons?
They're just moving stores from one side of town to the other.
And nobody goes out there because there's too much traffic.
Didn't Yogi Berra say something like that?
I have no idea whether Lee, who describes himself as a Nashville developer and consultant, will actually build that giant banjo with an 87-foot high Ferris wheel for a body and a 150-foot drop tower for a neck.
But he's not asking for tax dollars to build it.
And it sounds like something that would be fun and popular and bring more people to downtown.
Of course, people will complain about the traffic and the parking.
But local government agencies will have to approve anything like this.
And I'm sure they'll check it out thoroughly.
So, this isn't the time for nay-saying.
It's time to wait and see what happens.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.