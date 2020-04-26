One headline says, “U.S. may have to endure social distancing until 2022.”
Another says, “Universities considering canceling in-person classes until 2021.”
The president says we have to get the economy going again.
Doctors say we have to keep everybody safe.
And they’re both right.
There is no way we can keep social distancing for another two years.
On April 9, the
national debt stood at
$24.2 TRILLION.
And Washington can’t keep sending stimulus money forever.
We’re coming up on six weeks since “non-essential” businesses were allowed to open.
The Street, an online magazine, wrote recently, “According to a widely cited 2016 study by JP Morgan Chase, half of all small businesses have enough cash on hand to survive for only 27 days without new money coming in the door.”
It added, “The bar and restaurant industry tends to be particularly vulnerable. The average small service business has enough money on hand to survive just 19 days without any income.”
The story said, “The Small Business Administration lists approximately 30 million small businesses spread across the United States. Collectively, they employ almost 59 million people. By the end of June, up to half of them might be gone.”
That may be overly dramatic.
I hope so.
But we do have to get the economy going soon.
And we do need to keep people safe.
The coronavirus isn’t going to go away, any more than other viruses have.
And vaccines aren’t available yet.
But a lot of labs all over the world are working on vaccines and treatments.
And somebody will make the breakthrough.
But for now, how do we keep people safe and restart the economy?
The only difference between Target and Walmart and other retailers is they have food.
It seems like other retailers could start hoping with the same regulations as those stores that are now open.
But that’s something the politicians and scientists need to work out.
They need to start talking seriously with each other.
And with us.
And they need to do it soon.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
