I’m a big fan of giving people second chances.
The good Lord knows I’ve had my share.
April will mark 50 years since I got a second chance at life.
I was in basic training in North Carolina.
We had been injected with a typhus vaccine that Saturday morning and were about to get the afternoon free.
We were standing in formation waiting to be dismissed when I collapsed.
They told me later that my heart had stopped beating and the drill sergeant pounded my chest until it started again.
And 45 years ago this month, I got a second chance at my career.
You see, the Messenger-Inquirer fired me.
They didn’t just tell me to find another newspaper.
They told me I didn’t have what it takes to be a reporter.
I should find a different career, they said.
That was pretty devastating.
This is the only thing I know how to do.
If I’m not doing this, I’m unskilled labor.
I had been here three years then.
And I really liked this paper.
Now, I was going to have to look for another job.
But there was a recession.
My wife had just had surgery.
Our son was 2 years old.
Times were tough.
They felt sorry for me.
And they said I could stay until I found another job.
That’s become a running joke through the years.
I still haven’t found one.
Since I wasn’t cut out to be a reporter, management put me to work on a history project.
I spent the next eight months going through microfilm, searching newspapers for historical tidbits from 1842 until I ran out of time in 1910.
Then, they decided that since I still hadn’t found another job, they’d give me another chance.
But this isn’t really about me.
It’s about second chances.
As a society, we’re less and less inclined to give them.
Friendships end over one mistake.
So, sometimes, do marriages.
Families stop speaking.
One crime and you’re branded for life.
In the corporate world, nobody feels sorry for you anymore.
Mess up and they walk you to the parking lot.
Sometimes, you’ll get burned if you give somebody a second chance.
But sometimes, you’ll be happy to learn that it all worked out for the best.
And the people you gave a second chance to will always be grateful.
I know I am.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
