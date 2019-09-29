First, let me say that I'm not a fan of President Trump.
But I'm also not a fan of impeachment.
It's too political.
And I worry that we'll eventually get to the point in a divided country where every time the House changes majorities, we'll start impeaching a president of the opposite party.
Especially if he or she is as a big of a lightning rod as President Obama and President Trump have been.
The next presidential election is only 13 months away.
And Politico Magazine says that even if Trump is impeached by the House and removed from office, Republicans could still nominate him in 2020 and he could be elected to a second term.
The Senate would have to have a second vote to disqualify him from holding office in the future.
Two presidents have been impeached -- Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.
The Senate didn't vote to remove either of them.
And it's highly unlikely that a Republican-controlled Senate would this year.
We're talking about a long drawn-out process that would accomplish nothing but hardening the lines that are already there.
After Clinton was impeached, his approval rating rose to 73% -- his best.
And he left office with a rating of 65%.
Many people see impeachment as an infringement on the democratic process.
We elected the guy, they say, let him serve out his term.
And then, there's the really real possibility that impeachment could tip the country into that recession that economists seem to think is just around the corner.
We need to focus on that.
Impeaching Trump will accomplish nothing.
Hate him if you want.
But let him serve out his term.
And try to beat him at the polls next year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
