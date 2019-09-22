I guess most folks probably think I'm a liberal.
I'm not.
But I like a mix of ideas -- liberal and conservative -- in public life.
I don't like being closed minded about anything.
What I am is an old-fashioned conservative who believes in the old-fashioned values.
I believe that people should take care of each other.
If our neighbor has troubles, we should pitch in and help.
I believe jobs should pay a living wage to every worker.
I believe in being kind to everyone -- regardless of whether they look or act like me.
I believe we shouldn't be so quick to judge others.
I think I learned that in Sunday school.
I believe you should worship -- or not -- as you choose.
And I won't try to impose my beliefs on you.
I believe in freedom.
I believe we have too many laws.
I believe in second -- and sometimes even third -- chances.
I believe you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.
I believe in the rights of the individual over those of the state.
I believe in equal justice -- rich or poor, white and any other color -- under the law.
I believe that war should be a last resort.
I believe we should provide a good, solid education for every person in this country.
I believe in welcoming strangers.
I believe in a community united against bullying.
I believe in good health care for everyone.
I believe when someone climbs the ladder, they should reach back and help others climb it too.
I believe in taking care of the poor, the young and the old.
I believe in smiling at everyone I meet.
Do I always live up to my beliefs?
No, I'm human.
But I believe these are -- or used to be -- conservative values.
If they're now liberal values, well, I guess that makes me a liberal.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
