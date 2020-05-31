I’m not an anti-vaxxer.
Not by any stretch of the imagination.
You know, don’t you, that there’s a “but” coming.
I have a circular scar on my left arm from a polio vaccination in the mid-’50s.
Polio, if you’ll recall, was a disease that crippled and killed.
It primarily affected children, but it also hit adults as well.
Future president Franklin Delano Roosevelt was diagnosed with it at age 39 in 1921.
It left him unable to use his legs.
Some people had to be placed in iron lungs to help them breathe.
It was a frightening disease that struck most often in the summer months.
In 1952, when I was 5, there were 57,628 confirmed cases in the United States.
And more than 3,000 died.
Today, a lot of people would put an “only” in that sentence.
But it was like playing Russian roulette.
If someone you loved was one of those numbers, it would be a major event.
Anyway, in 1955, Jonas Salk’s new vaccine was approved.
And school children lined up — in our case in the courthouse — to have our left arms vaccinated.
The success was immediate and by 1979, polio was considered eradicated in the United States.
But in 1955, a bad batch of vaccine was released from one lab and 200,000 people were inadvertently injected with a live polio virus.
Reports say 70,000 became ill, 200 were permanently paralyzed and 10 died.
Remember the swine flu scare back in 1976?
On Oct. 23 that year, 2,000 or so of us lined up at the old Lincoln Mall (now Owensboro Christian Church) to get vaccinated.
They warned us that 189 Daviess Countians had died in the 1918 epidemic.
And we were scared.
Nationally, they ordered up 200 million doses of the vaccine to stop it.
But only one person died from swine flu that year.
And 32 died from complications associated with the vaccine.
So, here’s my point.
Yes, I want the coronavirus vaccine.
But I want it thoroughly tested before I get it.
I want to be sure it’s safe — or as safe as possible — before I hold my arm out for an injection.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
