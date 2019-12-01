I grew up in the days of party-line phones.
Any time you talked on the phone you knew that a neighbor was listening to every word you said.
And that's not good when you're stammering and stuttering, trying to ask a girl for a date.
But since then, I've always assumed that someone was listening to and watching everything I said or wrote online.
These days, I see people on Facebook writing about how they need their guns for protection against the government.
And I think, "Don't you know the government is reading this and filing away your name and address?"
The Pew Research Center reported recently that nearly two-thirds of Americans "believe it is impossible to go through daily life without the government scooping up their data online."
What's wrong with the other third?
The report said that 84% of us say we have very little or no control over the information the government collects on us.
And again, what's wrong with the other 16%?
1984 is here and Big Brother is indeed watching us.
And it's not just the government.
Hackers probably have most of our information too.
And so do big businesses.
Type the name of any disease into a search engine and watch the ads for treatment pop up.
Government surveillance of our phone calls and computer use intensified after 9/11.
They were tracking terrorists and promised they wouldn't use any of our information -- if we weren't aiding and abetting terrorists.
And we hoped they were telling the truth.
But type your name in a search engine and see what's available about you.
And that's just the stuff that's available to search engines.
As for me, I'm assuming that life is a party line and somebody is watching and listening.
And I try not to think about it.
