Most of us don't think of Labor Day as another Memorial Day.
But it is.
Over the last 150 years, several hundred American workers lost their lives in clashes with authorities during strikes for better working conditions.
And we, even those who don't belong to unions, are the beneficiaries of their struggle and their deaths.
Take this three-day weekend, for instance.
Beginning in the 1880s, cities began recognizing the growing power of unions and started creating local Labor Day celebrations.
In 1894, Congress took similar action, making the first Monday of September a legal holiday.
And then, there's the five-day work week.
That didn't just happen.
Historians say that in 1870, when the labor movement was too tiny to be effective, the average American worked 61 hours a week.
That's six 10-hour days with a little extra some days.
And there was no overtime.
Unions fought for a shorter work week for a couple of generations before Congress finally established the 40-hour week in 1938.
And the new law said workers would get overtime if they worked more than that.
It was decried as socialism.
But it has stood for 81 years now.
Also in 1938, with a push from labor, Congress created the minimum wage -- $13 a week.
Unions have given us all better wages as employers tried to keep workers happy enough not to unionize.
And unions ended child labor.
In 1902, Kentucky passed its first child labor law, after years of lobbying by unions.
The new law forbade anyone under 14 from working for compensation without the permission of the county judge.
That was a big loophole that kept children working in many counties.
But even in places like Owensboro, where county judges didn't automatically approve child labor, a state inspector in 1903 found 477 children illegally employed in local factories -- 401 of them unable to read and write.
So, this is more than the last three-day weekend of summer.
It's a day to be thankful for those who fought and died for us on the front lines at home.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
