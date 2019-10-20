Monday was Columbus Day, a federal holiday since 1937.
But it's been under fire for years by native American groups who say that not only did Columbus not discover America -- because their ancestors were already here -- but that he opened the door to brutalizing their ancestors.
In New Mexico this year, they changed the name of the holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.
But State Sen. William E. Sharer, a New Mexico Republican, called the new holiday a "slap at Americans. All Americans."
Another wedge issue had been found.
"There's no reason to turn it into an anti-American holiday," Sharer told Stateline.
Maine and Vermont also observed Indigenous Peoples' Day this year, the publication said.
A poll by College Pulse, a polling company that focuses on college students, found that 70% of students are in favor of changing the day to honor native Americans instead.
But, Stateline said, a 2017 Rasmussen Reports poll found that 58% of adults want to keep Columbus Day.
The report said that South Dakota was the first state to rename Columbus Day in 1990.
And Alaska followed in 2017.
That makes five states.
More than a hundred cities and counties, as well as many universities, have also renamed the holiday, according to The New York Times.
Hawaii in 1988 passed a law to observe Discoverers' Day on the second Monday in October in recognition of the Polynesian discoverers of the Hawaiian Islands, Stateline said.
It said, "Columbus Day has its roots in efforts to destigmatize Italian Americans when they were discriminated against as an immigrant group."
Instead of arguing about the holiday, why not just drop it?
I mean, really, does anyone but government workers even get the day off?
Just erase it from the list of national holidays and be done with it.
After all, Leif Erikson, a Norse explorer, supposedly landed in Canada nearly 500 years before Columbus reached the Caribbean.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.