I could have retired seven years ago.
But think what I would have missed if I had.
And 2020 looks like another fun year.
I covered the opening of Towne Square Mall in 1978, when it was one of the wonders of western Kentucky.
I covered its decline, foreclosure and all the times it's been sold.
Now, I'm looking forward to covering its redevelopment.
I've always been a John Wayne fan.
And in April, O.Z. Tyler Distillery, which now makes bourbon and rye for Duke Spirits from the actor's original recipe, will be opening a Duke Tasting Room and John Wayne Experience with some of his memorabilia.
That should become an instant tourist attraction.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing a lot of entertainment to town next year.
PBS will air a concert filmed at the Hall of Fame in February, helping people all over the country discover us.
There's a possibility of a cable television series with shows from the Hall of Fame.
SiriusXM radio will be doing more broadcasts from Owensboro.
A big Hall of Fame induction ceremony is planned for March.
We should get to watch this year as a 120-room hotel and 200-unit apartment complex rises 10 to 12 stories above Second Street across from the Owensboro Convention Center.
More stores and restaurants are forecast for later this year.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau says more tournaments are coming to town.
And the city is talking about bringing back hydroplane racing.
Forty-eight years ago, when I moved to Owensboro, hydroplane racing was the biggest thing in town.
And the biggest thing we had to show visitors was the World's Largest Sassafras Tree on Frederica Street.
Things are a lot more exciting today.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
