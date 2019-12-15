On the TV, Ebeneezer sneers at the bleeding hearts who come to ask for charity for the poor.
"Are there no workhouses?" he hisses. "Are the prisons full?"
Somewhere, George Bailey runs screaming down the streets of Pottersville, searching for his lost soul.
Charlie Brown's friends mock him for the pathetic little Christmas tree he has chosen.
The Grinch is stealing Christmas.
And somewhere, half forgotten in the holiday rush, a pregnant woman finds shelter in a stable cave in a faraway land.
There is a central theme to all of this.
Redemption for a lost world.
Whether we're religious or not, most of us -- by the time we've become adults -- have managed to stray from the path we'd hoped to follow.
And the Christmas message of redemption calls out to us at this time each year.
Again and again, we watch ol' Ebeneezer sneer at the poor as he hordes his money.
And we hear the moan of Jacob Marley's wandering spirit, "Mankind was my business."
The Christmas ghosts lead Ebeneezer through the night.
And Tiny Tim's crutch standing alone by the fireplace finally breaks his flinty heart.
Friends rally 'round George Bailey and Clarence gets his wings.
Charlie's pathetic little tree is transformed into perfection.
And the Grinch's heart grows till it almost bursts.
And the woman in the stable cave?
Her son grows up to be murdered by a world unwilling to accept his message of love and redemption.
Such is the real world.
In America today, we struggle with very real problems that frustrate us because they have no easy answers.
Should we scrap Medicare and food stamps and let the poor fend for themselves?
"Are there no workhouses?" the ghost mocks Ebeneezer.
"Whatever you do to the least of these, you do also to me," the Christmas child now grown tells those who follow him.
What is the message of Christmas for America today?
Should we horde?
After all, we earned it.
We rush and shop, spending and buying, remembering a time when a fat man in a red suit was supposed to do all this for us.
Soon, we'll gather around a tree to open the brightly wrapped packages.
And in another year, we won't be able to recall what was under that tree, just who was gathered around it with us.
Jacob Marley warned us.
Mankind is our business.
And it always will be.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
