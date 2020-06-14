Possum banged on the screen door at Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe.
“Why’s this thing locked?” he yelled.
“Read the sign on the door,” Axe said.
“No shirt, no shoes, no service,” Possum said. “Shouldn’t that say ‘cept fer cute girls? Anywho, I got shoes and a shirt. Let me in.”
“Read the last line,” Axe said.
“No mask no service,” Possum read. “Come on, I’m a free-born American. I gotta right to not wear a dang mask.”
“And I got a right to keep the screen door locked,” Axe said. “I know you got a red bandana in your pocket. Put it on.”
“Dang it,” Possum said, pulling out the bandana. “I gotta git me a haircut or Panda won’t let me back in the house. Said I look like a woolly-booger. But I’m doin’ this under protest.”
“Now, you understand ‘bout protests,” Albino Alice the barber said.
“Don’t git me started on that,” Possum said. “They was tryin’ to keep the President of these United States from goin’ to church.”
“He weren’t goin’ to church,” Alice said. “He was goin’ over to git his picture took outside a church. And they gassed and beat Americans so he could. And he’s the first president to ever hide in a bunker from his own people.”
“He weren’t hidin’,” Possum said. “He was inspectin’ it.”
“Can we talk about sumpin’ else,” Bubba said. “My blood pressure goes up 10 points ever time you guys start.”
“What’s to talk about?” Possum said. “Sports has been canceled. Can’t go nowhere ‘cause of this hoaxdemic.”
“Hoax?” Alice said. “This thing has killed 114,000 Americans and countin’.”
“Abortions has killed more,” Possum said. “Why don’t you talk ‘bout that.”
“Abortions ain’t contagious,” Alice said. “Coronavirus is.”
“Come on,” Axe said to Bubba. “Grab yer coffee and let’s go sit on the porch. It’s a lot more relaxin’ out there away from these two.”
