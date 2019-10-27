You see them everywhere these days.
Signs that say, "Now Hiring."
And it's not just here.
Stateline recently reported that in 39 states there are more jobs available than people hunting jobs.
North Carolina had the highest percentage of job openings at 5.7%, the report said.
Missouri, North Dakota and Virginia were close behind at about 5.3%.
Nationally, the publication said, there were 7.1 million jobs open.
And only 6 million unemployed people looking for work, it said.
Locally, the state said that in August 45,910 people were working in Daviess County.
And 1,794 were unemployed.
But matching the skills of the unemployed to the jobs available can be a problem.
A decade ago, it was just the opposite.
There were 5,283 people looking for work here in June 2009.
The unemployment rate was 10.6%
The Great Recession saw several people competing for every job available.
But a lot has changed since then.
The economy is in a lot better shape.
The local unemployment rate was 3.8% in August.
And there are fewer available workers today.
Baby boomers -- born between 1946 and 1964 -- are retiring.
And they say there's been a decline in skilled immigrants, a lack of interest in blue-collar jobs and pay in some jobs isn't keeping pace with inflation.
Some companies apparently think it's still 2009 and haven't responded to attract talent with higher pay and better benefits.
Several states are working to find jobs for people with felony convictions -- a group that has been frozen out of good jobs by most companies.
And some states are offering incentives for skilled workers to move there.
Is a recession on the horizon?
Will jobs begin disappearing again?
Or will the labor shortage continue?
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.