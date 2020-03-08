“The only thing we have to fear,” President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said in his first inaugural address on March 4, 1933, “is fear itself.”
But we keep forgetting that.
And these days, we seem to fear everything.
I wrote those words a decade ago at the end of the 2010 H1N1 swine flu pandemic.
And we need to remember them again with the coronavirus scare this year.
Yes, we need to be concerned and, yes, we need to do everything we can to stop it from spreading more.
But we need to keep things in perspective.
On Feb. 21, ABC reported that there had already been 9.7 million people diagnosed with flu since Jan. 1.
Of that number, 87,000 had been hospitalized and 4,800 had died, the report said.
The coronavirus hasn’t come close to those levels yet.
Remember how scared we were back in 2005 when President George W. Bush compared the strain of bird flu that had just been reported in Asia to the 1918 Spanish influenza — also known as swine flu — that killed between 20 million and 40 million people worldwide?
We rushed into a vaccine program that cost $7.1 billion.
And we worried that it wouldn’t be ready in time to save us from the devastation that was almost certainly heading our way.
What happened?
The World Health Organization reported in 2010 that it had counted 504 total cases worldwide in five years — none in the U.S — along with 259 deaths, none of which were in the U.S.
Then, there was the swine flu scare back in 1976.
On Oct. 23 that year, 2,000 or so of us lined up at the old Lincoln Mall (now Owensboro Christian Church) to get vaccinated.
They warned us that 189 Daviess Countians had died in the 1918 epidemic.
And we were scared.
Nationally, they ordered up 200 million doses of the vaccine to stop it.
But only one person died from swine flu that year.
And 32 died from complications associated with the vaccine.
In 2009, we had another swine flu panic.
And within a month, we had our first case in Daviess County.
But a year later, the World Health Organization declared that the swine flu pandemic was over.
The Centers for Disease Control estimated that 61 million Americans caught swine flu that year and 12,000 or so died from it.
But at the time, the CDC said an average of 25,000 Americans die each year from regular strains of influenza.
It’s always good to be cautious.
And we have be ever vigilant about new diseases.
But we’ve seen way too much panic in recent years.
