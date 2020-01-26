We think of ourselves as Americans.
We’re not like people in other countries.
But most of us have part of the same bloodlines as most people on Earth.
When you do genealogical research, you find that you’re a mongrel, descended from people in most of the countries of the world.
In 20 generations, we have more than 1 million ancestors — some of them twice or more.
In 40 generations, we have more than 1 billion.
Ancestry.com has refined my DNA to say that my ancestors came from Great Britain — England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
And they did.
But that’s pretty boring.
If you keep digging back in time, though, you find that Britain was invaded by Romans, Saxons (Germany), Vikings (Denmark, Norway and Sweden), Normans (France) and a few other countries.
They intermarried with the people who were already there.
Plus Europe is small and marriages between people from different countries was common.
I have found ancestors from virtually every country from Ukraine to Iceland, with the exception of Greece and a couple of eastern European countries.
And I probably just haven’t found those yet.
I’ve found ancestors among the original people in Britain as well as all the invaders.
I haven’t found any Jews or Muslims — yet.
But I did find a female ancestor in Spain who was married at different times to a Christian and a Muslim.
So, I guess that makes the Muslim man a step-ancestor.
I find that interesting.
The point is we are distantly related to people all over the world.
We’re here today because at some point decades or centuries ago some of our ancestors made the decision to move to the “New World.”
And theirs didn’t.
Our bloodlines are melting pots.
We need to remember that and be more welcoming to people from different countries and different cultures.
For too many people today, fear and hate come easy.
And love comes too hard.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.