Woody Allen once said, “If you want to hear God laugh, tell him your plans.”
And boy, does that sum up 2020.
I’m not blaming the pandemic on God.
But our plans have sure been upended this year.
On Jan. 5, I wrote, “The ‘20s in Owensboro are expected to roar, local officials say.”
And the year looked golden.
The Owensboro Convention Center was expecting more conventions in 2020 than it saw last year.
The state had declared this year to be the “Year of Music” and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum was planning events to bring thousands of fans to town several times during the year.
Duke Spirits, a company that makes bourbon and rye based on actor John Wayne’s 1962 handwritten recipes, planned to open its Duke Tasting Room and John Wayne Experience at Owensboro’s O.Z. Tyler Distillery in April.
That was expected to be a major boost for tourism.
Local investors were ready to put Towne Square Mall back on the map.
More restaurants and more retail stores were planned on Kentucky 54, downtown and on Frederica Street.
And then, around March 13 — Friday the 13th — it all came crashing down.
Restaurants closed.
Most retail closed.
Several plants closed.
COVID-19, the latest member of the coronavirus family of viruses, had become a worldwide pandemic.
And people were dying in large numbers across the country and around the world.
ROMP, the barbecue festival, Friday After 5, PorchFest, the county fair and a lot more big events were canceled — or at least postponed.
Schools went online only.
That meant no sports, no proms, no graduations.
And so, 2020 became somewhat tarnished.
If it’s roaring, it’s too faint to hear.
But businesses are starting to reopen this month.
Not all, but some.
Things won’t be normal again until there’s a safe, effective vaccine.
But there’s hope now that what they’re calling “the new normal” will at least get life — and the economy — moving forward again.
And that most of us will live to see the return of the old normal.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
