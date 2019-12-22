"Glory to God in the highest," the angels sang. "And on Earth peace, goodwill toward men!"
But peace and goodwill are in short supply on Earth as they have been for years.
This will mark 19 consecutive Christmases that America has been at war.
This century hasn't known a Christmas at peace.
When it seems hopeless that we'll ever achieve what the angels sang, I remember Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's "I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day."
He wrote it on Christmas Day, 1864
You know the words:
"I heard the bells on Christmas Day
Their old familiar carols play,
And wild and sweet
The words repeat
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
We think of it as what Christmas -- and life -- should be.
A time of peace and goodwill.
But the story behind the song is more dark than we remember.
"And in despair I bowed my head;
'There is no peace on earth,' I said;
'For hate is strong,
And mocks the song
Of peace on earth, good-will to men!' "
1864 was America's fourth Christmas in a bloody civil war.
And there were those who thought our nation could not survive.
Longfellow had suffered personal losses as well.
His wife, Fanny, had died in a fire in 1861.
The following year, his son, Charles, was critically wounded in the war.
Longfellow was deeply depressed.
It would have been easy to end the poem that became a song in despair.
But he had yet to lose all hope.
Longfellow penned one final verse to his poem, which changed its meaning entirely.
"Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
'God is not dead; nor doth he sleep!
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men!' "
In the depths of depression, when everything seems to be going wrong, hope still lives.
And Christmas has always been a time for hope.
Maybe we'll begin to love more and hate less in the new year.
Maybe.
Maybe we'll finally bring our servicemen and women home.
Maybe.
Longfellow's endless war finally ended.
And eventually, so will ours.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
