It was one of those days you don't forget.
Like what you were doing when John F. Kennedy died.
Or the morning the planes made the towers fall.
I know what I was doing that day.
I was hanging out of one of the Frederica Street windows at the Messenger-Inquirer, yelling, "I don't see a tornado."
But it was out there, wailing like a banshee as it sliced its way across Owensboro from Kentucky 81 to Kentucky 54.
It was 4:10 p.m. Jan. 3, 2000.
The new millennium was off to a bad start.
We had survived the Y2K bug that was supposed to destroy our computers on Jan. 1.
And Jan. 2 had been a balmy, springlike day.
Life seemed good.
But that was yesterday.
Now, dusk was settling on the community.
A tornado was devastating entire neighborhoods.
A hard rain was falling.
And streets were flooded or covered by trees -- or both.
They first said there were two tornados.
But they later decided it was just a single F3 storm.
Mercifully, no one died.
And only a few were even taken to the emergency room.
But 280 houses were destroyed.
And another 1,364 were damaged.
It was a long, dark night.
Power was out in the southern half of the city -- and it would stay off for a week in some parts of town.
When the sun finally rose Jan. 4, we looked out at a town that resembled a war zone.
Trees that had stood for a century or more lay shattered across the ground -- and across cars and houses.
We walked through yards littered with broken Christmas trees, brand new toys, family pictures and pink insulation.
Even those of us who still had undamaged homes often found ourselves homeless because we had no heat.
Friends and family took us in.
John Bays opened a section of the Executive Inn that was being remodeled and let us stay at rock-bottom prices.
Strangers came to help clear the debris from our neighborhoods.
They offered food, hot coffee and help with restoring what was lost.
And they would accept nothing more than our thanks.
We will always remember their care and concern.
We walked our neighborhoods for the first time in years.
And we talked with neighbors we had never met.
We knew fear.
We knew despair.
And we learned about hope.
Twenty years have passed.
The physical scars have long since healed.
There are still gaps where trees once stood.
But we survived.
And we have rebuilt.
If you weren't here that awful day, you'd have a hard time finding the path of the tornado.
But I wish you could have known us as we were then.
We became a family in that tragedy.
We pulled together and helped one another in our time of need.
It was a time we could be proud of.
