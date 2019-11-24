It's something we don't hear much about.
At least not around here.
But a recent story on Route Fifty, a site that covers government issues from local to national, says that some are "worrying that the country may be headed toward a farm crisis like the one seen in the 1980s, when farmers experienced mass foreclosures."
The story says that U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told the House Agriculture Committee in February, “Farm debt has been rising more rapidly over the last five years, increasing by 30 percent since 2013—up from $315 billion to $409 billion, according to USDA data, and up from $385 billion in just the last year—to levels seen in the 1980s.”
From October 2018 to September 2019, Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies rose 24% from the prior year and reached the highest level since 2011, the story said.
It added that 27 states saw a rise in farm bankruptcies compared to last year.
The report estimated that farm debt will rise to $416 billion by the end of 2019.
It said that in 2018, the median income for a farmer in Minnesota was $26,055, a drop of 8% from the year before.
On the positive side, the report said that overall farm income in 2019 is expected to hit a five-year high at $88 billion.
But nearly 40% of that will come from state and federal disaster relief, trade assistance and the Farm Bill, it said.
Part of the problem, the story said, is that China purchased only $8 billion in agricultural products this year through August.
That's down from $19.5 billion.
Thanksgiving is just a few days away.
And we'll be consuming a lot of farm products.
We might want to add a few prayers for the nation's farmers that day.
